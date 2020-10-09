How Texas became known as ‘The Friendly State’

Crossing the state border, travelers are welcomed to Texas by a giant road sign that says “Drive Friendly -The Texas Way,” but how did this come to be?

Officially, Texas' nickname is the Lone Star State although it has reputation for its friendliness.

According to a study on Texas stereotypes by a real estate company Movoto, native Texans are the most genuine, friendly people one will ever meet. The study goes on to state the kind gestures of residents of the Lone Star State.

Additionally, Texas Monthly lists friendliness fourth on its list of 75 Things We Love About Texas, stating “Being glad to see you—no matter who you are—is something our mamas taught us from birth. The wide smile, the firm handshake, the slap on the back—it’s the way Texans meet the world, the social grease that makes living here so pleasant and easy.”

In 2019, Texas ranked fourth in the nation for being one of the friendliest states.

The ranking curated by Big 7, an international travel blog, went on to state “Texas' enthusiastic locals and greetings of ‘Howdy!’ everywhere you go have surely helped it secure its place among the friendliest states in America. Its large cities are boosted with small town vibes from locals, who will welcome you with open arms."

What is the friendliest encounter you’ve had with a Texan? Let us know in the comments below!