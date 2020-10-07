Oktoberfest at home: This pretzel and beer keg could be the ticket

Oktoberfest is here, but now you can bring the German celebration to your home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Snack maker Snyder’s and Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. created a pretzel and beer keg, inspired by the love of the classic pretzel and beer combination during Oktoberfest celebration.
View this post on Instagram
Announcing Snyders of Hanover + Captain Lawrence Oktoberfest Pretzel Keg! We teamed up with @snyders_hanover for you to throw a unique Oktoberfest celebration at home. A tub of slow baked pretzel rods and a 5 Liter mini keg full of a crisp Oktoberfest Marzen, all in one! What goes better together than pretzels and beer!? Available to order this Wednesday 10/7 at 2pm via Half Time Beverage while supplies last. Find out more at the link in our bio. Prost! 🥨🍺
The combo product is a 27 oz. canister of Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels and a five-liter keg of Captain Lawrence’s Marzen Style Oktoberfest Brew. You can order it online for at-home Oktoberfest celebrations.
The keg will be available starting on October 7 at 1 p.m. CT online at SnydersPretzelKeg.com for $49.99.