Oktoberfest at home: This pretzel and beer keg could be the ticket

Oktoberfest is here, but now you can bring the German celebration to your home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Snack maker Snyder’s and Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. created a pretzel and beer keg, inspired by the love of the classic pretzel and beer combination during Oktoberfest celebration.

The combo product is a 27 oz. canister of Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels and a five-liter keg of Captain Lawrence’s Marzen Style Oktoberfest Brew. You can order it online for at-home Oktoberfest celebrations.

The keg will be available starting on October 7 at 1 p.m. CT online at SnydersPretzelKeg.com for $49.99.