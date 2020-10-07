Houstonians share their favorite Halloween costumes of ALL TIME

HOUSTON – Do you have a favorite costume of all time? Houston does.

KPRC 2 discovered Houston has lots of fun costume memories from Halloweens-past, from the “Wizard of Oz” looks to Marvel’s “Iron Man.”

Our KPRC 2 Facebook followers went above and beyond to share us their favorites, or even their kids' favorites.

Here’s what they shared:

Cameron Chavez Dodson said she worked on her Medusa costume for three months. Impressive!

Iva Kristine Whiddon shares this photo from 2019 of her daughter as Raggedy Ann. AJ’s aunt made the costume for her.

Christy Terry’s daughter decided she wanted to be a ketchup packet for Halloween in 2011. She made the costume with a pillowcase.

Carolyn Gernasi shared this picture with her family from 1995, as a cow from a Gary Larsen cartoon.

Robert Ruiz shared this photo with the quote “We looking cool man.”

Cute family costume from Patty Castro-Sanchez, as “The Wizard of Oz!"

Gabriel Rosas Agave shows off his “Iron Man” gear in this photo.

Miranda Barnes and her now-husband went as S’Mores during their college years. Cute.

Rachel Leigh Sousek share this pic with her significant other as Sugar Skulls from 2010.

Check this out -- Heather O’Toole Reed went as Steampunk in 2019.

What is your favorite Halloween costume of all time? Share it with us on Click2Pins here.