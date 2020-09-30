Peek inside: Historic Galveston home known as the 1916 Runge House hits the market for $1.2 million

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this Galveston home steeped in history.

Say hello to The 1916 Runge House, an architectural gem located in the Island’s East End Historical District. Architect Anton F. Korn, a representative of New York architects Crow, Lewis & Wickenhoefer, designed the Italian Renaissance-style estate for prominent German businessman, Louis H. Runge and his wife, Anita, according to the Galveston Island Tourist Information Center. The property was home to the Runge family until 1988.

Runge’s daughters Margarette and Elisabeth never married. From 1922 to 1968, Elisabeth worked at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) where she managed the medical library, according to the Galveston Island Tourist Information Center. In 1988, she sold the home to the Sealy and Smith Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established to benefit UTMB. The house was restored and served as the residence for the university’s presidents from 1989 until 2004, according to the Galveston Island Tourist Information Center.

Now, the home is once again up for grabs.

If you’ve got $1,200,000 smackeroos burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this enchanting abode your forever home, give listing agent Vincent Tramonte a ring at (409) 765-9837. Click here for more information on the home.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about this historic home when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this distinctive residence steeped in history.

