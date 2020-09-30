Celebrate the person in your life who’s battled breast cancer: We want to hear your tributes

These days, it’s pretty rare not to know someone who has struggled with cancer, especially breast cancer.

Seeing as about 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime, we want to celebrate the people who have battled this awful disease head-on.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, after all.

So if you have a loved one who’s experienced breast cancer and fought hard, we want to hear about that person. It’s not only a great way to show love and honor, but it also gives hope and inspiration to the fighters currently going through their own battle.

So please, tell the story or stories of those around you -- if you think your special person wouldn’t mind (or maybe it’s your own experience).

Share a photo and give some hope to others who are living through a tumultuous time.

Submit your Breast Cancer Awareness hero below: