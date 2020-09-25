Gov. Abbott to honor KPRC 2’s Frank Billingsley with Admiral’s Commission in Texas Navy

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott will honor Frank Billingsley Saturday morning with an Admiral’s Commission in the Texas Navy at the Seaport in Galveston.

Abbott, as commander in chief of the Texas Navy, will use his position as governor to honor several Texans who are special to Texas.

“During the 1950s Governor Price Daniel popularized a tradition of Texas governors honoring citizens of Texas by proclaiming them ‘Admirals in the Texas Navy,’" according to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. "Citizens receive their honorary title for a number of reasons such as special achievement in government service or athletics. The criteria and the selection is at the discretion of the governor. Many citizens are nominated by their state legislators. Native-born Texans are designated as ‘admirals;’ non-native Texans are ‘honorary admirals.’”

Admiral Chester Barnes, commander of the Charles Hawkins Squadron of the Texas Navy, will present the Admiral Commission to Billingsley.

