Here are all the Hallmark movies you need to watch this fall

HOUSTON – Fall Harvest is back on the Hallmark Channel with five new original movies to set the mood for the season.

The programming kick-offs Saturday, Sept. 19 with a new movie premiere each weekend leading up to the start of Countdown to Christmas.

Here’s a look at the Fall Harvest line up:

Follow to me Daisy Hills

Premieres Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. CT

Falling for Look Lodge

Premieres Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. CT

Country at Heart

Premieres Saturday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. CT

My Best Friend’s Bouquet

Premieres Saturday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. CT

“Josie ends up with the bouquet at her friend Emma’s wedding... when Josie begins dating eligible bachelor Will after meeting at the reception, she decides the bouquet is responsible for the budding romance and begins to think that Will is “the one.” As Josie clings to the notion that the bouquet is always right, she’s missing the real-world signs that her perfect match is someone else...”

Sweet Autumn

Premieres Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. CT

“Maggie, a successful entrepreneur, returns home for a will reading and discovers she’s inherited half of her aunt’s famed maple candy business. What she doesn’t understand is why Aunt Dee’s maple supplier, Dex, inherited the other half... through a series of letters Aunt Dee left, Maggie and Dex search for the reason behind her aunt’s final wishes. As she and Dex grow closer, Maggie must decide if the life she built is the one she wants.”

Do you love Hallmark Channel movies? We’re hardcore fans around here, so let us know which ones you love in the comments and we’ll share our favorites too.