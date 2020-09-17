This famous TikTok duo has painted 8 gorgeous murals around Houston. Here’s the list

HOUSTON – With a goal of painting a mural in every state, the women behind Pandr Design Co. have made their mark in Texas.

Muralists Roxy Prima and Phoebe Cornog have grown in popularity on social media platform TikTok, by sharing the behind-the-scenes of their impressive work.

The duo have a total of nine murals in Texas, eight of which are located in Houston and the other at the Tito’s Handmade Vodka distillery in Austin.

Here are murals by Pandr Design Co. to check out around Houston:

Cheers Houston

One Allen Center Food Court

Downtown

1301 McKinney St.

Dream Big

1301 McKinney St.

Dreams Bigger than Texas

C. Baldwin Hotel

Hey y’all

1301 McKinney St.

Houston Love

1301 McKinney St.

Made in Texas

1301 McKinney St.

Smile, y’all are in Houston

1301 McKinney St.

With Love from River Oaks Mural

River Oaks Shopping Center