See inside this historical Texas estate built by Dr Pepper’s founder that’s on the market for $1.39M

WACO, Texas – A historical 19th century Texas estate, described as “one of the most beautiful and historically significant homes in Waco,” has landed on the market for $1.39 million, per a listing from the Houston Association of Realtors website provided by Waco-based real estate agent Adrianna Walker.

The one-of-a-kind home, which dates back to 1885, was built by none other than Wade Morrison, founder of Texas-made soft drink Dr Pepper. It was also formerly owned by Christian musician David Crowder, who spent six years extensively renovating the home in the early 2000s, per the Waco Tribune-Herald.

1503 Washington Avenue boasts a stunning two-story mansion with four bedrooms and four full baths, a barn which was renovated from a recording studio to a fully equipped one-bedroom guest house by the current owners, and an outbuilding with a two-car garage and an upstairs game room, per the listing.

The main home measures at more than 4,700 sq. feet and features an enormous front-yard and porch, two living areas, a sunroom, a massive kitchen with an oversized island and like a gazillion cabinets. Its backyard boasts a California-style pool and a cabana with a fireplace, TV and outdoor kitchen.

Check out the images below, courtesy of HAR, for a virtual tour inside the grand Lone Star estate:

1503 Washington Avenue (HAR)

