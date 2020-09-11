VIDEO: A rescued baby goat is reunited with its mother and family of goats in ‘ninja-chopping onions’ moment

The internet is gushing over a heartwarming viral video of a baby goat reuniting with its family.

According to Newsweek and India Today, a Reddit user posted the video of the reunion in the r/aww subreddit. The Reddit user rescued the baby goat after it fell into a pit.

“We found a kid goat trapped in a pit yesterday. Took care of it overnight and decided to find the owner but to no avail. Instead, we found a group of goats with the same white fur on top of their heads so we tried to put him on the ground,” Reddit user kdearceo wrote.

(Note: the video below was shared by Rex Chapman)

These ppl found a baby goat trapped in a pit. They took him home & cared for him overnite.



The next day they tried to find the owner but had no luck. While looking - they found a group of goats with the same white fur.



Then this happened.



Humanity.🌎❤️pic.twitter.com/tMR4hqmedY — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 10, 2020

The video started with the baby goat standing on the ground when it saw the herd of goats with the exact same fur, according to the video. The baby goat began to cry towards the herd, then began to run towards them.

That’s when the humans realized that the baby goat recognized its own mother.

“Ninja chopping onions moment,” Reddit user r/kdearceo said.

