Historic Galveston gem, known as the Maas House, listed for $625K

GALVESTON, Texas – Whether you’re here because you have a soft spot for old homes or you’re just curious to peek inside one, we’re here to take you on a virtual tour inside one Texas’ most quaint estates currently for sale.

On this tour, we’re visiting Galveston Island for a peek inside the Maas House — a 19th-century Victorian cottage that’s recorded as a Texas Historic Landmark and has been listed for $625,000.

The single-family home, built in 1886, was originally owned by Maxwell Maas — a Galveston-born nephew of musical composer Offenbach, according to Galveston.com.

The abode boasts three-stories, measures at more than 5,000 square feet of living space, and sports six bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths and a detached two-car garage. However, the residence has been split up into two living units: a two-bedroom apartment on the first floor and a four-bedroom apartment on the second and third levels, according to the Houston Associaton of Realtors listing.

Some of the home’s most prominent features include beautiful hardwood floors and gorgeous stained glass windows, per HAR’s general description.

Keep on scrolling for a look inside this charming Texas Gulf Coast residence:

For more information on the listing, click here.

1802 Sealy Street (HAR)

