19 years later: These 9/11 photos remain just as haunting

In a year when the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped countless American rituals, even the commemoration of 9/11 could not escape unchanged.

The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person, as The Associated Press reported.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected at both those remembrances in New York, while President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden plan to attend a truncated ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania.

To go back 19 years, we rounded up these 16 photos below, from Getty Images.

Just a warning, they are graphic in nature, so don’t scroll any further if you’d rather not see.

A fiery blasts rocks the World Trade Center after being hit by two planes. (Getty Images)

People run away as the second tower of the World Trade Center crumbles down. (Getty Images)

People hang from the windows of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. (Copyright 2001 by Getty Images)

Mike Scott from the California Task Force-8 and his dog, Billy, search through rubble for victims. (Andrea Booher/Getty Images)

Policemen and firemen run away from the huge dust cloud caused as the World Trade Center's Tower One collapses. (Getty Images)

A man falls to his death from the World Trade Center. (Getty Images)

Smoke spews from a tower of the World Trade Center after two hijacked airplanes hit the Twin Towers. (Getty Images)

Smoke pours from the World Trade Center after being hit by two planes in New York City. (Getty Images)

A firefighter breaks down after the World Trade Center buildings collapsed. (Copyright 2001 by Getty Images)

Rescue workers sift through the wreckage of the World Trade Center, two days after two hijacked airplanes slammed into the Twin Towers. (Copyright 2001 by Getty Images)

Smoke comes out from the Southwest E-ring of the Pentagon building Sept. 11, 2001 in Arlington, Va., after a plane crashed into the building and set off a huge explosion. (Getty Images)

The rubble of the World Trade Center smolders. (Corbis via Getty Images)

The rubble of the World Trade Center. (Corbis via Getty Images)

A New York City fireman calls for 10 more rescue workers to make their way into the rubble of the World Trade Center, days after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack. (Jim Watson/Getty Images)

Firefighter Tony James cries while attending a funeral service for New York Fire Department Chaplain Rev. Mychal Judge, in front of the St. Francis of Assisi Church on Sept. 15, 2001. (Copyright 2001 by Getty Images)