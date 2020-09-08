Barbie unveils second ‘Día de Muertos’ collectible doll

Barbie lovers, you might want to add this to your growing collection.

The second edition of a collectible “Día de Muertos” doll that celebrates a time-honored Mexican tradition of honoring loved ones who have passed away. It is celebrated on Nov. 2 every year.

The doll was designed by Mexican-American doll designer Javier Meabe, who also designed the first “Día de Muertos” doll and the Jurassic Park “Claire” doll.

Barbie celebrates the time-honored tradition of Día de Muertos with a new collectible doll honoring the symbols and... Posted by Barbie on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

“As a Mexican American designer, it was important to me to use my creative voice to design a doll that celebrates the bright colors and vivid textures of my culture, as well, as have the traditions I grew up with represented and celebrated in Barbie,” Meabe said in a statement from Mattel.

Meabe said he made sure to “stay true to the tradition” by adding elements associated with the holiday, such as marigold flowers, the skeletal elements and the traditional calavera design.

The doll comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and is priced at $75. You can purchase by clicking here.