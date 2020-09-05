In-person or online learning: Join KPRC 2′s live Zoom discussion with experts who will discuss the pros and cos of each

HOUSTON – Are you a parent, family member or loved one filled with questions about your student’s learning module selection and how it will impact them this year?

What should you do for your kids’ and family’s physical and mental health if they’ve opted for Face 2 Face Learning? What should you do for overall wellbeing if they are continuing with virtual? What indicators should you look for that may signal a different learning decision may need to be made for the next semester?

We can help answer these questions.

On Wednesday evening, join our education team member Keith Garvin and anchor Dominique Sachse as they moderate a discussion with local health experts and education leaders.

You will get a chance to get all your questions answered and bring up any concerns you may have.

We will be joined by local experts and leaders from the City of Houston, Fort Bend County, Memorial Hermann, Providential Counseling and Your Essential Healthcare and DaySpa.

This zoom event will be live from 7 to 8 p.m. You can register here and submit your questions in advance.