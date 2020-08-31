94ºF

#ChadwickBosemanForever: See the touching artwork, images and messages honoring ’Black Panther’ icon

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

FILE - This July 21, 2014 file photo shows actor Chadwick Boseman posing for a portrait in New York. Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)
HOUSTON – Tributes have been pouring in for Chadwick Boseman on social media.

The 43-year-old actor who gave life to “King T’Challa” in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and Jackie Robinson in “42″ died of colon cancer on Friday. He was greatly admired by his fans who looked up to him, and his co-stars who worked with him.

Many social media users expressed their emotions through artwork, feel-good memes and powerful images and videos dedicated to the late actor.

Here are some of the heartwarming messages honoring him:

What will you remember most about Boseman’s performances and life? Let us know in the comments.

