ChadwickBosemanForever: See the touching artwork, images and messages honoring ’Black Panther’ icon

HOUSTON – Tributes have been pouring in for Chadwick Boseman on social media.

The 43-year-old actor who gave life to “King T’Challa” in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and Jackie Robinson in “42″ died of colon cancer on Friday. He was greatly admired by his fans who looked up to him, and his co-stars who worked with him.

Many social media users expressed their emotions through artwork, feel-good memes and powerful images and videos dedicated to the late actor.

Here are some of the heartwarming messages honoring him:

MY BABY BOY AND THE AVENGERS HOLDING A MEMORIAL FOR BLACK PANTHER❤💪🏾#Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/nYAnER23Ig — King Westbrook (@KingWestbrook7) August 29, 2020

A true icon, you will forever remain in our hearts ❤️ rest on Chadwick Boseman #ChadwickBosemanForever pic.twitter.com/ADSZGLUxuB — Lilly Gold ❁ (@LillyGold__) August 29, 2020

What will you remember most about Boseman’s performances and life? Let us know in the comments.