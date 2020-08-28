‘Party on, dudes!’: This is where to watch ’Bill & Ted: Face the Music’ in Houston

The long-awaited third installment to the ’Bill & Ted’ franchise is finally here.
Since their last adventure, ’Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,’ the two best friends Bill (played by Alex Winter) and Ted (played by Keanu Reeves) are now middle-aged men raising daughters, realizing that they have yet to fulfill their rock ’n’ roll destiny. But, according to a visitor from the future, they need to come up with one to save life on Earth, according to IMDb.
Check the list below to see where in Houston you can watch ’Bill & Ted: Face the Music” whether in theaters or via streaming at home.
Movie theaters
- IPIC Theaters (4444 Westheimer, Houston)
- American Cinemas Houston (535 Sharpstown, Houston)
- Studio Movie Grill - Pearland (8445 South Sam Houston Parkway E., Houston)
- Star Cinema Grill - Missouri City (4811 Highway 6, Missouri City)
- Star Cinema Grill - Baybrook Mall (702 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood)
- Star Cinema Grill - Vintage Park (114 Vintage Park, Building H, Suite J, Houston)
- Star Cinema Grill - Cypress (8920 Fry Road, Cypress)
- Star Cinema Grill - Spring (1495 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring)
- Star Cinema Grill - Richmond (22125 FM 1093, Richmond)
- Tomball Premiere LUX 7 (28947 Tomball Parkway, Tomball)
- Xscape at Katy-Fulshear (26616 FM 1093, Richmond)
- District Theaters (1020 NASA Parkway, Suite 152, Webster)
Streaming services
Many streaming services have made the movie available, including packages where you can relive the first two movies, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” before jumping into ‘Face the Music’.
Rental starts at $19.99. The HD version is $24.99.
- Amazon Prime
- Google Play - Bill & Ted Triple Feature available on Google Play for $34.99
- YouTube
- Vudu
Watch the trailer now: