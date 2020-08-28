‘Party on, dudes!’: This is where to watch ’Bill & Ted: Face the Music’ in Houston

The long-awaited third installment to the ’Bill & Ted’ franchise is finally here.

Since their last adventure, ’Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,’ the two best friends Bill (played by Alex Winter) and Ted (played by Keanu Reeves) are now middle-aged men raising daughters, realizing that they have yet to fulfill their rock ’n’ roll destiny. But, according to a visitor from the future, they need to come up with one to save life on Earth, according to IMDb.

Check the list below to see where in Houston you can watch ’Bill & Ted: Face the Music” whether in theaters or via streaming at home.

Movie theaters

Streaming services

Many streaming services have made the movie available, including packages where you can relive the first two movies, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” before jumping into ‘Face the Music’.

Rental starts at $19.99. The HD version is $24.99.

Watch the trailer now: