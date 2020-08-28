Made in Texas: Who was Mrs. Baird and what led her to start her bread brand more than 100 years ago?

HOUSTON – Welcome to Made in Texas, where we write about products made in the Lone Star State.

Today, we’re featuring one of the go-to brands of the white bread loaf for Texas families — Mrs Baird’s.

The product

This Texas-born bread brand features its classic white bread loaf in large and small sizes, as well as different varieties. It also offers hamburger buns, hotdog rolls and sweet treats.

Who was Mrs Baird’s?

Ninnie Baird was the wife of successful restaurateur, William Baird. The couple, originally from Tennessee, moved to Forth Worth in 1901, according to the company’s website.

The story behind Mrs Baird’s bread

In 1908, after her husband was no longer able to support the family due to health reasons, Ninnie decided it was time to step up and be the breadwinner.... err... bread maker!

Ninnie often baked bread, cakes and pies for family and neighbors who loved her tasty creations.

With her baking abilities, Ninnie thought the next logical step was to establish her own family-business, per the website’s About Us page.

She baked the goods with the help of her sons, who would also deliver the bread on foot.

By 1928, her bakery was nine times bigger. It kept growing and growing until becoming one of the state’s largest baking facilities.

Eventually, Mrs. Baird’s health also began to fail due to old age. She was 92-years-old when she passed on June 3, 1961.

Today, the company has four bakery locations across the Lone Star State.

“Mrs Baird’s Bread is a living legacy to a very strong woman who built a business the old fashioned way - on quality, honesty, and customer care,” reads a fragment on the brand’s website.