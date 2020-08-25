First time riding out a hurricane? Longtime Houstonians offer helpful advice on weathering the storm

HOUSTON – If you moved to Houston within the last couple years, riding out a hurricane may be something to get used to as a Gulf Coast resident. Many longtime residents say that preparation is the key.

We asked our audience on all of our social media pages what advice you would give to a new Houstonian on hurricane prep. Many of you provided lots of helpful answers.

Here’s the best of the best advice:

“Basically just be prepared to have no power. Depending where you are in the path will be dependent on how long you don’t have power. Have a grill with charcoal or propane gas to be able to cook. Charge up any battery packs and batteries for phones/laptops. Be prepared to be hot/sticky it’s gonna get humid. Oh and stay home unless there is an emergency.” - Brittany Taylor, KPRC 2 Facebook follower.

“Invest in a generator. Where I live we lose power so easily. Don’t go exploring after or during. Last year I saw vehicles get stuck on residential streets and big trucks pushing water up closer to houses. Don’t go crazy buying up food just make sure to have enough items where you won’t need to leave for a few days.” - Jasmine Strother, KPRC 2 Facebook follower.

“Stay informed, be prepared, things can shift in an instant, turn around- don’t drown, and check on your elderly neighbors.” - Rose Rodriguez Maynard

“If you have indoor outdoor security cameras that are not solar powered, make sure they’re fully charged before the storm hits in the event you hafta evacuate or in case of looters after the storm.” - Christa Carmeans, KPRC 2 Facebook follower.

“Just get what you need if the lights go out and make sure you have a large cooler to keep your groceries iced down when the lights go out.” - Martha Anderson, KPRC 2 Facebook follower

“Be prepared no matter what city you live in Texas or any state close to the ocean because you never know what the outcome will be.” - Julie-Juju Thomas-Ebarb, KPRC Facebook follower

“Fill your bathtub with water. Do the laundry and dishes before the storm hits. If you have an electric garage door opener, know how to get your garage door open without power.” - @kcmcnow, KPRC 2 Instagram follower

