Peek inside this historic 152-year-old Texas estate that’s listed for $500K

WYLIE, Texas – In the market for a historic Texas home? Or just curious to peek inside one? Whichever the reason, we’re here to take you on a virtual tour inside one of the state’s most magnificent properties currently for sale.

On this tour, we’re traveling northeast of Dallas to a charming 152-year-old estate with a price tag of $499,000.

Situated on nearly half an acre at 405 North Ballard Ave in downtown Wylie, this majestic two-story Victorian from 1868 is the city’s oldest home, according to the HAR listing.

The single-family home has nearly 3,000-square-feet of living space, four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath, a detached two-car garage and yes, it also boasts a swimming pool and a hot tub.

Some of the home’s most prominent features include its fish scale siding, wraparound front porch, original wood flooring, brick fireplace and a stunning white staircase.

Here’s a look at the home’s general description from HAR:

“Welcome to the oldest home in Wylie TX located two blocks from Downtown Wylie on almost .50 acre lot! Wrap around front porch was completely replaced in 2018. There is character in every room of this Victorian style home with some of the original 1868 wood floors, stained glass windows, etc. Updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and features granite, stainless steel appliances. First floor owner’s retreat has a walk in closet, updated bath with claw foot tub and separate door leading to the private pool. Sitting room with turret upstairs. Both upstairs bedrooms have private baths. Backyard oasis with pool & spa. 2 car garage with storage and additional 2 car covered parking. Could also be rezoned commercial.”

Scroll below to take a peek inside the lovely Lone Star estate for yourself:

For more information on the home, click here.

405 N Ballard Ave (HAR)

