‘Golden Girls’ house sells for $4M: Beyond the show, here’s why it sold for more than $1M than asking price

LOS ANGELES – The iconic home used for the all-time classic show ‘Golden Girls’ is officially off the real estate market, selling for $4 million -- $1 million more than the asking price, People Magazine reported.

The home, located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, was used as an exterior shot of the show’s Florida home of Blanche, Rose, Sophia, and Dorothy. Fans have flocked to the home in the past to pay homage to the private residence.

The home first hit the market in July and was sold for a total of $4,000,620. Its asking price was around $3 million.

Exterior of $4 million home used for 'The Golden Girls' (Courtesy of People Magazine/Brandon V Photography)

According to The Wall Street Journal, the real estate agent received a total of 20 offers in 14 days, resulting in a bidding war among nine people, a spokesperson for Douglas Eillman Real Estate told People Magazine. Those who made the bid were reportedly not celebrities.

The real estate agent was “shocked” that there were many “Golden Girls” fans interested in buying the home, People Magazine reported.

While the exterior is familiar to fans, the inside of “The Golden Girls” home may not look similar to the show’s home interior. It contains Japanese and Hawaiian-inspired decor with glass walls, a tri-colored kitchen and a sense of openness inside the home.

“The Golden Girls” originally aired from 1985 to 1992.

Backyard (Courtesy of People Magazine/Brandon V Photography)

Kitchen (Courtesy of People Magazine/Brandon V Photography)

What do you think of the home? Is it worth the price tag? Let us know what you think in the comments.