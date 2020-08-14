School bus driver doesn’t think twice when asked to make special food deliveries: ‘Anyone would do it'

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

This past year was Lisa LiGreci’s first as a school bus driver. She absolutely loved it, she said.

And perhaps that’s why, when the district asked for a little help, LiGreci didn’t hesitate to say yes.

In fact, she was more than happy to assist.

To go back in time a bit, when the schools in Michigan’s Plymouth-Canton district halted normal operations earlier this year, following suit with most or all schools across the country, district officials decided they’d still make school food available to anyone who needed it.

People receiving lunches would typically come pick them up at the school, LiGreci said.

But for parents of children who have special needs, at some point, the district realized perhaps they could use a hand. So a few school bus drivers volunteered to deliver breakfast and lunch to those families -- about a week’s worth of food at a time.

“I don’t think what I did was extraordinary,” LiGreci said with a laugh. “I am at a higher risk for the virus, but I didn’t even think about that because these kids need food. Anyone would do it.”

Maybe that’s true. But LiGreci’s positive attitude and warm nature really shined through.

The 60-year-old Plymouth Township woman started helping out on Wednesdays. She didn’t think much of it, because she was genuinely happy to share her time and service.

Then, one day while clicking around online and reading things here and there, LiGreci came across a contest hosted by the popular amusement park in Ohio, Cedar Point. It was called “Everyday Heroes,” and winners would receive four lifetime tickets for admission.

LiGreci’s husband wrote a nomination letter on her behalf, and sure enough, she was selected as one of 15 winners.

“I couldn’t believe it,” LiGreci said. “There are people who do a heck of a lot more. I’m still in disbelief.”

She kept mentioning health care workers and the other heroes, without really seeming to take in or fully acknowledge her own impact.

We made sure to remind her what a wonderful thing that was, that she so graciously did: Delivering food to children who needed it, without a second thought -- incredible.

The Cedar Point tickets, by the way, are non-transferrable, so LiGreci had to think long and hard about who would receive them. She gave one to her daughter, another to a woman she sees as a second daughter, and the third ticket to her niece.

If you look online, you can read what LiGreci’s husband wrote about her.

" … This is typical for Lisa. She’s volunteered her entire life, first as a hospital candy striper, then (a) Girl Scout troop leader, funeral luncheon coordinator and an executive board member for several nonprofit organizations. Lisa has been serving her community her entire life and is willing to put herself at risk to make sure no child goes hungry, making her an everyday hero.”

We couldn’t agree more.

