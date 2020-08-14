Houston-area band The Suffers to perform Friday night as part of Jack Daniels’ Crash the Couch Virtual Music Fest

HOUSTON – Missing live concerts? Jack Daniels will be hosting a virtual concert this weekend and will include Houston’s own The Suffers starting Friday night.

The R&B group will perform virtually during ‘Crash the Couch’, a two-day virtual music fest featuring bands and artists such as Cold War Kids, Houndmouth and Yola.

The Suffers will perform Friday night, which is the first night of the virtual music festival after Tank and the Bangas.

The virtual concert will benefit Sweet Relief, a charity supporting musicians and music industry workers who are affected economically by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Jack Daniels’ website. Concert merch will also be available for purchase on the website.

To check out the full lineup for this weekend’s virtual music fest, click here.

IF YOU GO (virtually)

Jack Daniels’ ‘Crash the Couch’ Virtual Music Fest

Aug. 14-15

8 -11 p.m

Youtube.com/JackDaniels