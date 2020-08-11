Historic 1880s Texas home renovated and listed for less than $300,000

COLUMBUS, Texas – On the hunt for a charming, historical Texas home? Or just here out of mere curiosity? Whichever the reason, you can take a peek inside this 140-year-old Columbus estate that’s listed for $295,000.

Known as the Keith-Traylor House, this two-story Victorian reps a little over 1,500-square-feet of living space, three-bedrooms, two full baths and a detached two-car garage.

The single-family residence sits on nearly half an acre at 806 North Live Oak Street near Midtown Park and the Keith-Traylor Museum.

According to the HAR listing, the 1880-built home was completely renovated with modern features such as granite counter tops and floor-to-ceiling lighted display areas over the kitchen cabinets. Also added during renovation was a bonus room that could be used as an office or as the third bedroom.

Original features that remained untouched include its longleaf pine flooring, front doors with stained glass inserts and the fireplace’s brick hearth, per the listing’s description.

806 N Live Oak Street (HAR)

