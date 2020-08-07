This Houston-area $4.8M estate for sale features sleek interiors, a backyard retreat, detached living quarters, workshop

HOUSTON – A Houston-area estate boasting a mansion with a backyard retreat, detached living quarters and a workshop has been listed on the Houston Association of Realtors for $4,850,000.

Located in Huffman, about 45 minutes northeast from downtown Houston, near Lake Houston, the Texas-sized estate measures a sprawling 20 acres.

The contemporary mansion, built in 2016, offers 8,546-square-feet of living space with four bedrooms, four full baths, three half baths and a three-car garage. Amenities include a game room, media room, backyard with outdoor kitchen, pool, sand volleyball pit and a stocked pond.

Here’s a look at part of the description from the HAR listing:

“Natural light penetrates a wall of windows at every turn. Featuring whole-house automation, this functional 1.5-story layout has all 4-bedrooms on lower level, w/ gameroom & media room on opposite upper level wings. Living/Kitchen/Dining/Bar combo creates perfect recipe for entertainment & large gatherings.“

Scroll below to take a virtual tour inside 27020 Huffman Cleveland Road.

