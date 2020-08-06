Celebrate National Bowling Day and win free bowling for year by setting a world record at Main Event Entertainment

HOUSTON – If you’re itching to break records in 2020, Main Event has a challenge for you.

The Texas entertainment staple wants guests all over the U.S. to attempt to become the fastest person to arrange 10 bowling pins. According to a Main Event new release, the fastest time recorded is 31.6 seconds.

National Bowling Day is Saturday.

“We love giving people a reason to celebrate, and National Bowling Day is no exception,” said Sarah Beddoe, chief brand officer at Main Event. “Bowling is a cornerstone of our experience and we want to use this day to honor what we do best, by rewarding the most incredible guests in the world with the chance to win as much free bowling as possible and maybe even break a world record!”

Main Event said any guest who purchases bowling on Saturday, in addition to attempting the world record can receive free bowling for their next visit.

You can participate in this promotion by visiting any Main Event in the Houston area.