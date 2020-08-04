Stunning 3-story Galveston-area bayfront home with pool, boat lift, endless water views listed for nearly $1.23 million

HOUSTON – A stunning three-story Galveston-area bayfront home with a pool, boat lift and endless water views just splashed onto the market for $1,225,000.

Built in 1989, the contemporary estate at 128 Quayside Drive in the Village of Tiki Island stands out among the rest of the homes in the area due to its unique wood exterior.

The single-family home sits on .11 acres and sports nearly 3,000-square-feet of living space, three to four bedrooms and three full baths.

Highlights include an open floor concept, towering ceilings and a huge deck suitable for large gatherings.

Here’s a look at the description from the HAR listing:

“Stunning bayfront with a pool and amazing views. Completely remodeled in 2017 with top of the line designer finishes. No expense was spared. Thermador appliances, recent A/C’s, gorgeous wood flooring, elevator shaft, huge decks, walk-in closets, gourmet kitchen, incredible lavatories, security cameras inside, and out. Picture yourself on your rooftop deck with a cool beverage just enjoying the sea breezes. Plenty of room for entertaining and sleeping all of your friends and family. Fish off the dock in the evenings or enjoy a dip in the pool. Furnishings are negotiable.”

We’ll let the pictures do the talking, so keep on scrolling for a look inside this one-of-a-kind Texas waterfront estate:

For more details, click here.

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)

128 Quayside Drive (HAR)