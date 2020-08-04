Need a vacation? Consider these 8 Texas spots that are favorites of Houstonians

HOUSTON – Who needs a vacation these days? *raises hand*
Whether you’re reminiscing about those days of getting out of the house for just a little while, or you’re thinking of taking a break from quarantine, some followers of our KPRC 2 social media pages have some great suggestions.
See what our followers had to say:
“I like to relax at the Marriott Marquis. The lazy pool and of course sipping on one of these!!! I can’t wait to go back.” -- Facebook follower Jc Chesser
Posted by Jc Chesser on Saturday, August 1, 2020
“There are just SO MANY great places. But, my Husband & I recently spent a week at the South Shore Harbor Resort in League City. As you can see by my picture it overlooks the harbor and has great views! It was a nice resort.” --Facebook follower Tori Lee
Posted by Tori Lee on Saturday, August 1, 2020
“McDonald Observatory, far out in the base of the Rockies in west Texas. A fully functional research facility that has educational programs and fantastic tours for the general public, including family friendly Star Parties — where the night sky is simultaneously astoundingly dark and brilliant with stars: you can see the Milky Way with the naked eye!It also offers a handful of special viewing nights for the astronomy geeks, using the 36″ or 82″ research telescopes on their nights off from research, with options to stay in the lodges that visiting astronomers use, or stay in the nearby charming town of Fort Davis. It’s a beautiful, fascinating, and rare experience.” - Facebook follower Katie Davis
View this post on Instagram
#WeatherWednesday Monsoon season is upon us in far west Texas, bringing with it brief, intense thunderstorms known as pulse storms and turning our landscape a lush green. . . Image credit: Stephen Hummel #texas #weather #storms #rainbow #telescope #science #HobbyEberlyTelescope #mcdonaldobservatory
Here’s what other Houstonians recommend:
Fredericksburg, Texas
Big Bend National Park
View this post on Instagram
Located on the other side of the Rio Grande in Mexico, the Sierra del Carmen are a remarkable sight. Easily seen from many locations on the east side of Big Bend National Park, these mountains are especially lovely at sunset. The solitary high point in the escarpment, located on the right in this photo, has two official names. In Mexico, the peak is called Cerro Pico Cerda (7,022 feet), locally shortened to El Pico. The protruding peak is also known as Schott Tower, named for Arthur Schott (1814-1875), who was an artist, geologist, engineer, musician and naturalist. Beginning in late 1851, Schott worked for the U.S. Boundary Survey under Major W.H. Emory to survey the boundary between Texas and Mexico. In addition to his survey work, he drew landscapes and made notes on the geology, plants, and animals of the Big Bend region. Do you have a different name for this peak? Photo credit: NPS/C. Negele #bigbend #bigbendnationlpark #sierradelcarmen #sunset #views #nps
New Braunfels, Texas
Guadalupe River State Park
Galveston Island
What’s your favorite vacation spot? Let us know in the comments below!