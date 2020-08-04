Need a vacation? Consider these 8 Texas spots that are favorites of Houstonians

HOUSTON – Who needs a vacation these days? *raises hand*

Whether you’re reminiscing about those days of getting out of the house for just a little while, or you’re thinking of taking a break from quarantine, some followers of our KPRC 2 social media pages have some great suggestions.

See what our followers had to say:

“I like to relax at the Marriott Marquis. The lazy pool and of course sipping on one of these!!! I can’t wait to go back.” -- Facebook follower Jc Chesser

“There are just SO MANY great places. But, my Husband & I recently spent a week at the South Shore Harbor Resort in League City. As you can see by my picture it overlooks the harbor and has great views! It was a nice resort.” --Facebook follower Tori Lee

“McDonald Observatory, far out in the base of the Rockies in west Texas. A fully functional research facility that has educational programs and fantastic tours for the general public, including family friendly Star Parties — where the night sky is simultaneously astoundingly dark and brilliant with stars: you can see the Milky Way with the naked eye!It also offers a handful of special viewing nights for the astronomy geeks, using the 36″ or 82″ research telescopes on their nights off from research, with options to stay in the lodges that visiting astronomers use, or stay in the nearby charming town of Fort Davis. It’s a beautiful, fascinating, and rare experience.” - Facebook follower Katie Davis

Here’s what other Houstonians recommend:

Fredericksburg, Texas

Big Bend National Park

New Braunfels, Texas

Guadalupe River State Park

Galveston Island

What’s your favorite vacation spot? Let us know in the comments below!