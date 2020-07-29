This Texas estate for sale boasts an indoor basketball court, outdoor volleyball court, baseball field, chipping and putting green

This Texas estate for sale is all about athletics. It features an indoor basketball court, an outdoor volleyball court, baseball field and chipping and putting green. It’s a sports fanatic’s dream home.

Located at 5101 Kensington Court in Flower Mound, the 16-acre ranch features multiple homes and resort-style amenities for the entertainment of family and friends, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

The main home is a two-story mansion with a little over 27,000-square-feet of living space, seven bedrooms, six full baths, one half bath, six fireplaces, a five-car garage and a detached office.

Also on the property is a 12-car garage building with two loft-style apartments with full kitchens, per the listing’s description.

Other luxurious amenities include a theater building, a game room, a private stocked pond, an entertainment pavilion and two pools with hot tubs.

So what’s the asking price for all these over-the-top amenities and living space you may ask. How does $8,900,000 sound?

Scroll below to take a virtual tour inside this one-of-a-kind Lone Star property.

