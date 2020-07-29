All aboard! Santa Fe Railroad caboose rides on to the market for $285,000

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness train shopping, you’re a history buff, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream train vision board or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this one-of-a-kind Texas listing.

Say howdy to this decommissioned Santa Fe Railroad caboose located on a 400-square-foot lot in Marfa. Built in June of 1948 and retired in 1984, the caboose is a rare model, just one of three of its kind built by the Santa Fe Railroad, according to the HAR listing. The caboose lacks a cupola so it could fit into the tunnels on the Santa Rita mine line. It’s a bit of fixer-upper and it requires some TLC but it’s not so far off the rails (excuse the pun) it can’t be restored, perhaps even to it’s former glory.

If you’ve got $285,000 burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this train yours and yours alone, give real estate agent Lauren Fowlkes a ring at (432) 295-2849.

Now, enough with words. Why blab on and on about this train caboose when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this unusual listing on the market.

1400 W Fremont St, Marfa, TX 79843 (HAR)

