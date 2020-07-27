KPRC 2 Summer Kids Program: Traveling back in time in Texas for Week 8

KPRC 2 knows this summer is different than others, but it’s one your family will always remember. Let’s make it memorable for all the right reasons with the KPRC 2 Summer Kids Program.

Time to take it back: It’s Week 8 of our KPRC Kids Summer Program

Texas history is the eighth theme in the KPRC 2 Kids Summer Program. Texas is one of the biggest states in America and it has a lot to show for it.

The Lone Star State has a rich history, so get ready to dive in.

Coloring page

History is created every second. Check out these Texas history coloring pages provided by Coloring Home.

From bluebonnets to mockingbirds, see what makes this state so great.

Activity

This week’s activity is going to require getting behind the camera. You get to create a video on what your favorite story in Texas history is.

You can also film yourself telling us how you want to make Texas History one day. Do your research, use your imagination and get the cameras rolling.

Reading list

“The Legend of the Bluebonnet” by Tomie DePaola - When a killing drought threatens the existence of the tribe, a courageous little Comanche girl sacrifices her most beloved possession--and the Great Spirit’s answer results not only in much needed rain but a very special gift in return.

“Army Camels: Texas Ships of the Desert” by Doris Fisher - Did you know that camels were imported to Texas to serve the U.S. Army in the 1850s? They carried supplies and mail to isolated forts and settlers. Young readers will be fascinated to learn of this little-known part of American history.

“Prairie Dog Pioneers” by Jo Harper - Like water on parched ground, Mae Dean’s happiness dries up when her father announces the family is headed west for a new life on the Texas Panhandle. Her brothers are excited about the move, but Mae Dean doesn’t want to leave home and make a new one literally out of the ground. In a poignant confrontation, she lashes out at her father, and he comforts her with gentle words of reassurance. Colorful linoleum-cut block prints illustrate the story.

“Goodnight Houston” by Jennifer Solak - Goodnight Houston takes families on a bedtime tour of the many points of interest that make this city so unique. It’s a journey that will have kids dreaming of the magical places they can visit in the biggest city in Texas!

“What was the Alamo?” by Pam Pollack - “Remember the Alamo!” is still a rallying cry more than 175 years after the siege in Texas, where a small band of men held off about two thousand soldiers of the Mexican Army for twelve days. The Alamo was a crucial turning point in the Texas Revolution, and led to the creation of the Republic of Texas. With 80 black-and-white illustrations throughout and a sixteen-page black-and-white photo insert, young readers will relive this famous moment in Texas history.

“This Is Texas” by Miroslav Sasek - In This is Texas, first published in 1967, M. Sasek rides high in the saddle, lassoing all the color and colossal span of Texas as he tours the state from Dallas, Houston, and Austin to the Alamo. From its cattle, coyotes, and cowboys to its oil wells, rodeo and rattlesnakes, everything in the biggest state is bigger than anywhere else.

”A Picture Book of Sam Houston” by David A. Adler - Sam Houston was a teacher, a lawyer, a war hero, and statesman. He is best known for defeating the Mexican Army in 1836 and establishing Texas as an independent nation. He served two terms as the president of the Republic of Texas and helped Texas to become the twenty-eighth state.

