Historical 19th-century Galveston mansion lands on market for $1.2 million

HOUSTON – A historical 19th-century Galveston mansion is ready for a new owner who has an appreciation for old Texas homes.

Situated on a one-acre corner lot in the Galveston Townsite subdivision, the single-family home at 1702 Broadway Street reps nearly 8,000-square-feet of living space with three-stories, seven oversized bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths and a circular side driveway.

The traditional Victorian estate, built in 1893, was originally owned by wealthy Galveston financier John Charles League, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

The mansion and its garden were one of the most elegant in the coastal city at the time, according to the Rosenberg Library Museum.

Features of this 127-year-old estate include stone elevation, full basement, original wood floors and wrap-around front and side porch, per the listing’s description.

Scroll below to see inside this grand Texas gulf coast residence priced at $1,200,000.

"Foyer, front staircase with lead glass windows." 1702 Broadway Street. (HAR)

"Music room or formal living room with Italian marble mantle and large mirror above the fireplace." 1702 Broadway Street (HAR)

"Music room or formal living room with wide plank original wood floors. Windows that are from floor to near the ceiling. Exterior shutters." 1702 Broadway Street (HAR)

"Sunroom with double glass doors that all open to a view of the backyard. Note the tile floors and wood beams in the ceiling." 1702 Broadway Street. (HAR)

"Light fixture upstairs." 1702 Broadway Street (HAR)

"Lead glass windows that are two stories in height." 1702 Broadway Street (HAR)

"Gameroom or bedroom. Large walk-in closet with fireplace and built-ins plus half bath." 1702 Broadway Street (HAR)

"Study just off of primary bedroom & executive primary bath." 1702 Broadway Street (HAR)

1702 Broadway Street (HAR)

"Backyard with orange, avocado and fig trees surrounded by a concrete wall." 1702 Broadway Street (HAR)

1702 Broadway Street (HAR)