Historical 19th-century Galveston mansion lands on market for $1.2 million

HOUSTON – A historical 19th-century Galveston mansion is ready for a new owner who has an appreciation for old Texas homes.
Situated on a one-acre corner lot in the Galveston Townsite subdivision, the single-family home at 1702 Broadway Street reps nearly 8,000-square-feet of living space with three-stories, seven oversized bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths and a circular side driveway.
The traditional Victorian estate, built in 1893, was originally owned by wealthy Galveston financier John Charles League, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.
The mansion and its garden were one of the most elegant in the coastal city at the time, according to the Rosenberg Library Museum.
Features of this 127-year-old estate include stone elevation, full basement, original wood floors and wrap-around front and side porch, per the listing’s description.
Scroll below to see inside this grand Texas gulf coast residence priced at $1,200,000.