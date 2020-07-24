1880s Texas time capsule home lands on market for $650,000

HOUSTON – Have an appreciation for old historic Texas homes or just curious to peek inside one? Take a virtual tour inside this time capsule property in Rockwall that’s up for sale.
Sitting on a .71-acre corner lot in the city’s downtown historic district, the 1885 Victorian abode at 501 Kernodle Street reps two stories, 2,800-square-feet of living space, three bedrooms, two full baths, a half bath and a two-car garage.
Vintage details include an old fashioned doorbell, transoms and touches of stained glass.
Highlights include a huge kitchen with an original brick pillar, a charming den with barn wood walls, a wrap-around front porch, covered side porch and a huge backyard with a gazebo, a well and a greenhouse, per the listing’s official description on HAR.com.
Scroll below for pictures of this 134-year-old Lone Star estate that’s on sale for $649,900.