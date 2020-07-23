WHOA -- spray paint did that? This is the DIY project of your plastic childhood dreams

HOUSTON – There are DIY projects that are waaaaay too complicated that look like they require special tools and special know-how and special patience that was only given to certain unicorn-type people in this world.

This DIY project is not one of those. It’s for the rest of us who found something along the road and don’t want to pay a lot to revamp something and save it from a landfill.

KPRC 2′s Amy Davis’ plastic playhouse DIY project is simple – and amazing.

The project caught our attention on her Facebook page earlier this week and we’re still in awe of what a few coats of spray paint can do to that ubiquitous ’90s playhouse that lucky rich kids got on Christmas morning and then sat in the Texas sun, fading for 20 years.

Take a look at the project’s BEFORE image.

Before Amy Davis painted the Little Tikes playhouse. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Here is the paint she applied.

The paint Amy Davis used to transform the Little Tikes playhouse. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

And voila -- AFTER.

After Amy Davis painted the Little Tikes playhouse. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Here’s what Amy said about the project. “Fixer Upper: Tiny House edition I picked up this Little Tikes plastic playhouse at the end of someone’s driveway back in Feb. The dad said his daughter had outgrown it. Piper & Tommy begged me to drag it home. A few coats of paint... and now we’re the proud owners of a new tiny house...with a pool in the backyard.”

And remember, you don’t have to do this project on this exact house. This method can work with lots of other plastic projects too. Check out this primer on the process.