You can travel around the globe with SeaWorld’s ‘A Taste of Seven Seas’ event every weekend in August

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is bringing the world close to home.

Their annual “A Taste of Seven Seas” event will take place weekends in August, providing cuisines with some international flair. Event hours will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The “Seven Seas” menu includes a taste of France, Italy, Greece and Germany, which is making a debut for the first time in this event for their beer-braised bratwurst and apple strudel with frozen vanilla cream.

Notable dishes also include France’s dinner and dessert Crepes, Italy’s Meaty Italian Flatbread, and Greece’s Gyros with Tzaziki sauce.

Visitors can make their reservations at any “Seven Seas” booth inside the park and receive a special lanyard with a punch card.

To see the full menu and to buy tickets for your next visit to SeaWorld San Antonio, click here.