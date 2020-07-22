Lone Star College students who were impacted by COVID-19 can get special funding this fall semester. Here’s how to apply.

HOUSTON – Lone Star College students can receive extra help by applying for financial assistance for the fall semester.

In a release on Tuesday, students who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can find financial help thanks to the CARES Act. These funds help students with food, housing, coursework, technology, childcare and healthcare, according to their website.

“This special funding is specifically intended for students who have been impacted by the coronavirus,” said Stephen C. Head, Lone Star College chancellor.

Have you received your CARES Act Funding? Awards range from $550-$1500. Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Get... Posted by Lone Star College on Saturday, July 18, 2020

To be eligible for CARES Act funding, students must be enrolled in a degree-approved program and meet Satisfactory Academic Progress standards, according to Lone Star’s website.

The college system said with the availability of CARES Act funding, Lone Star College will provide 5,000 laptops for students in the fall, in an effort to close the digital divide.

In addition to CARES Act funding, students can also apply for various other methods of financial aid, such as grants, scholarships, and work-study programs. Students can consult with their financial aid officer for more information.

Registration for the fall semester is now open. Students can apply for CARES Act Funding by clicking here.