Here’s how Houston-area artists can earn a $1,000 grant through Red Bull

HOUSTON – Calling all artists in the Houston-area! Red Bull wants to help the art community with direct funding to save the arts.

The Red Bull Arts Microgrant Program, first established in Detroit, is an unrestricted grant aimed to help encourage artists to continue their work.

The program has expanded nationally to include Texas cities such as Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

Two artists in each participating city will be given a monthly lump sum of $1,000 to kick-start their projects in an effort “to support them to continue their work during this difficult moment.”

Winning artists can also showcase their work on Red Bull Art’s social media channels.

To be eligible, artists must be 18 years or older and have a CV or resume. Applicants who do not have a resume can submit up to five samples of their work, and write a statement on why the Microgrant program is important to you and how it would impact your work.

If you are an artist and interested in applying, click here. Individuals and groups can apply.