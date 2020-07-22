10 of Houston’s best shrimp taco spots, according to residents

Everyone loves tacos, but adding shrimp takes the deliciousness factor up a few notches.
Here is where our Facebook KPRC 2 audience said you could find the best shrimp tacos in Houston:
Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp - All locations
Grab N Go Tacos - All locations
Liberty Taco - Both locations (4703 Richmond Ave and 333 Old Spanish Trail)
Bodega’s Taco Shop - 1200 Binz
Fuzzy’s Tacos - All locations
USA Wings - 54 E Crosstimbers St.
Chavez Mexican Cafe - Both locations (2557 Gessner E and 5930 Hwy. 6 North)
La Brisa Mexican Grill - 501 N Wesley Dr.
El Tacozano - 4003 Fulton St
Torchy’s Tacos - All locations
Where do you get the best shrimp tacos in town? Let us know and we'll put together a list of your favorites! #KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/DLksmPCTmi— KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) July 21, 2020