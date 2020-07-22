10 of Houston’s best shrimp taco spots, according to residents

Everyone loves tacos, but adding shrimp takes the deliciousness factor up a few notches.

Here is where our Facebook KPRC 2 audience said you could find the best shrimp tacos in Houston:

Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp - All locations

Grab N Go Tacos - All locations

Liberty Taco - Both locations (4703 Richmond Ave and 333 Old Spanish Trail)

Bodega’s Taco Shop - 1200 Binz

Fuzzy’s Tacos - All locations

USA Wings - 54 E Crosstimbers St.

Chavez Mexican Cafe - Both locations (2557 Gessner E and 5930 Hwy. 6 North)

La Brisa Mexican Grill - 501 N Wesley Dr.

El Tacozano - 4003 Fulton St

Torchy’s Tacos - All locations