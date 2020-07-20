See inside: Historic Galveston mansion, known as the Letitia Rosenberg Woman’s Home, is up for sale

A historic Galveston mansion that once served as a home for elderly women has just been listed by the Houston Association of Realtors for $2,199,000.

Known as the Letitia Rosenberg Woman’s Home, the three-story Victorian Gothic sits on a .42-acre corner lot at 1804 Rosenberg Street.

Built in 1895, the residence reps three deluxe bedroom suites with sitting areas and large bathrooms on its third floor and three half baths on its second floor, according to the official listing posted by HAR.com.

The home also features a 528-square-foot theatre room, a two-person elevator that travels from the ground level to the third level, multiple balconies that overlook the grounds and lusciously landscaped gardens, per the listing’s description.

See inside this 125-year-old Galveston gem through the pictures below.

For more information on the Lone Star estate, click here.

1804 Rosenberg Street (HAR)

