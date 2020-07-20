KPRC 2 Summer Kids Program: Dancing our way into Week 7

KPRC 2 knows this summer is different than others, but it’s one your family will always remember. Let’s make it memorable for all the right reasons with the KPRC 2 Summer Kids Program.

We will have a weekly program on a different theme each week. Your family can take part throughout the summer in activities that we hope you will find fun, educational and memorable. Our program will include printable coloring pages, an activity, reading list and online scrapbooking opportunity.

Also -- we know not everyone will have the books listed on our reading lists, so we’re sharing our themes so you can get books on these topics: birds, cooking, weather, mammals, stars/space, health/physical education, dance/theater, and Texas history. Be sure to share your favorite books on these themes with us, as it’s always fun to get book suggestions from friends.

Let’s dance: It’s Week 7 of our KPRC Kids Summer Program

Dance and theater is the seventh theme in the KPRC 2 Kids Summer Program. These two art forms are great ways to express yourself.

Get ready, it’s time to show the world the real you.

Coloring page

There are many different forms of dance. Check out this PBS Kids ballet coloring page.

Dance styles can range from tap, ballet, salsa, jazz, hip-hop and more.

Activity

This week’s activity is going to require you to use your imagination. Stage a play of your favorite story in your backyard or living room. You also have the option of holding a dance recital.

You can use any props you like and dress up however you want. Make the the show your own because it’s your time to shine.

Reading list

“Firebird” by Misty Copeland - In her debut picture book, Misty Copeland tells the story of a young girl--an every girl--whose confidence is fragile and who is questioning her own ability to reach the heights that Misty has reached. Misty encourages this young girl’s faith in herself and shows her exactly how, through hard work and dedication, she too can become Firebird.

“Amazing Grace” by Mary Hoffman - Grace loves stories, whether they’re from books, movies, or the kind her grandmother tells. So when she gets a chance to play a part in Peter Pan, she knows exactly who she wants to be. Remarkable watercolor illustrations give full expression to Grace’s high-flying imagination.

“Kamishibai Man” by Allen Say - The Kamishibai man used to ride his bicycle into town where he would tell stories to the children and sell them candy, but gradually, fewer and fewer children came running at the sound of his clappers. They were all watching their new televisions instead. Finally, only one boy remained, and he had no money for candy. Years later, the Kamishibai man and his wife made another batch of candy, and he pedaled into town to tell one more story—his own. When he comes out of the reverie of his memories, he looks around to see he is surrounded by familiar faces—the children he used to entertain have returned, all grown up and more eager than ever to listen to his delightful tales.

“Backstage Cat” by Harriet Ziefert - A runaway kitty named Simon introduces kids to what it takes to put on a show and have a moment in the spotlight. It’s a kid-pleasing peek at a fascinating world the draws both stardom-seekers and those who prefer to remain behind the scenes. With illustrations by a bright new star on the Blue Apple list, kids will discover that there’s just as much interesting stuff behind the footlights - and up in the catwalks - as on the stage!

“How Do You Dance?” by Thyra Heder - There are so many ways to dance! You can jiggle or wiggle or stomp. You can bop or bounce or go completely nuts. You can dance at the market or the bus stop, with your fingers or your face. You can dance because you’re happy or even because you’re sad. But, what’s the best way to dance? Exactly how you want to!

“A Stage Full of Shakespeare Stories” by Angela McAllister - Step on to a stage full of stories with this beautiful anthology of 12 stories from Shakespeare. Featuring much-loved classics such as The Tempest, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet and Othello, each story is rewritten in a comprehensive way that is accessible for children and stunningly illustrated by collage artist Alice Lindstrom. This lavish follow-up to A Year Full of Stories and A World Full of Animal Stories is the perfect gift for book lovers young and old.

“Boys Dance!” by John Robert Allman - Boys who love to dance are center stage in this encouraging, positive, rhyming picture book about guys who love to pirouette, jeté, and plié. Created in partnership with the American Ballet Theatre and with the input of their company’s male dancers, here is a book that shows ballet is for everyone.

“Angelina Ballerina” by Kathrine Hollabird - Angelina is a pretty little mouse who wants nothing more than to be a ballerina. She dances all the time—at home, at school, even in her dreams! In fact, she’s so busy dancing that she forgets all about the other things she’s supposed to do, like cleaning her room and joining her family for breakfast!Her parents don’t know what to do—especially after her arabesques in the kitchen knock over the milk! Then one day they come up with an idea that will change Angelina’s life forever…

