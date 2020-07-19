Former Houston Rockets player’s home hits the market for $4.7 million

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your Pinterest dream home vision board, you’re a Rocket’s fan with a passion for real estate or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this pricey property.
So here’s the skinny on this listing: According to CultureMap Houston, the sprawling 10,780-square-foot home is owned by former Houston Rockets player Steve Francis. The Memorial Villages home sports 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. Notable features include but are not limited to a mud room, wine room, movie theater, basketball court, and resort style pool.
Now, sports fans, it’s time for the photos you’ve all been waiting for.
If you’ve got $4.7 million burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this estate your forever home, give real estate agent Christy Huckaby a ring at (713) 714-6454.
(Cue drum roll)
Scroll through the photos below for a virtual tour of the home.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.
Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.