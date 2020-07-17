Texans’ JJ Watt reveals how he treats his house guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live

JJ Watt seems to go above and beyond for his houseguests.

The Houston Texans defensive end made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show with special guest host and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Wednesday night. During his six-minute interview, Maniscalco told the story of when he and his wife spent the weekend in Houston where they stayed at Watt’s home.

Maniscalco said Watt went “all out” by getting monogrammed robes and towels with him and his wife Lana’s initials on them. He asked Watt if he does this for all his guests or if it was a one-off.

“You staying at my house was a one-off,” Watt told Maniscalco. “I don’t have guests. I don’t like people in my house when I’m there. I knew that you were coming. I know that you’re a classy gentleman. You’re used to staying in nice places. Lana is a beautiful woman.”

Watt later realized that “this could become my thing” after Maniscalco stayed at his home.

“Then I realized how much work it is and I said instead of doing this every time, I’m just never going to have people over again.” Watt said.