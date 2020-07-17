Take a virtual tour inside this charming historical Texas castle that’s for sale

Step back in time to the 1920s by virtually touring this charming historical Texas castle that’s for sale.
Nestled on a 10-acre wooded lot in Kerrville, the two-story stone residence at 1126 Jackson Road reps 4,593-square-feet of living space with four spacious bedrooms, five and a half pastel-colored bathrooms, a large dining room, covered porches and more, per the listing’s description from HAR.com.
Also on the lot is a detached three-car garage with guest quarters above it, a greenhouse, a potting shed and a pond, according to Apartment Therapy.
Keep on scrolling to see inside this grand Lone Star State property with an asking price of $1,400,000.
For more information on the listing, click here.