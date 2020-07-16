Just listed: Gorgeous 5-bedroom Galveston beachfront estate offers endless ocean views

Dream of waking up every morning to a beautiful sunrise and endless ocean views? If so, be sure to take a look at this gorgeous five-bedroom Galveston home located at 2509 E Seaside Drive which was just listed by the Houston Association of Realtors.

Situated on a little over a quarter-acre lot in the heart of Beachtown Galveston East Village, the traditional three-story beach house, built in 2009, is only two of its kind in the prestigious coastal community, according to HAR’s official listing.

The single-family residence reps 6,192-square-feet of living space with five ensuite bedrooms, four full baths, one half bath, three-car garage, elevator, four covered porches and a large beachfront yard.

The home also features stunning architectural details including 12-foot and 14-foot tall ceilings and is illuminated with natural light throughout, per the listing’s description.

On the main level, there’s an island kitchen that opens up to the living and dining areas, outdoor grill, wraparound porch, library/study room, kids play nook under the grand stairway and two of the ensuite bedrooms.

On the top level, you’ll find the other three ensuite bedrooms, an exercise room and access to the expansive rooftop deck.

See inside this Galveston beachfront estate priced at $3,249,000 through the pictures below.

For more information on this multimillion-dollar listing, click here.

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)

2509 E Seaside Drive (HAR)