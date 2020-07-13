Houstonians say these 9 restaurants are the best places for piña colada

HOUSTON – Temperatures are getting hot, hot, HOT here in Houston, and piña coladas are a perfect way to cool off.

This pineapple and coconut drink is great on the beach or in your backyard.

We asked our KPRC 2 Instagram followers which place serves the best piña colada in the Houston area. According to the comments, our followers provided some local places to try.

Here’s what they suggested:

El Tiempo Cantina (multiple locations)

Ray’s BBQ Shack - 3929 Old Spanish Trail, Houston

Wings Quarter - 3929 Old Spanish Trail, Houston

The Original Ninfa’s On Navigation - 2704 Navigation, Houston

Spanish Flowers Mexican Restaurant - 4701 North Main, Houston; 14915 North Freeway, Houston

Bayou City Wings (multiple locations)

Topwater Grill - 815 Avenue O, San Leon

PF Changs (multiple locations)

Armenta’s Mexican Restaurant - 823 Sheldon, Channelview

Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments below and we will add to the list.