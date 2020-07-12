KPRC 2 Summer Kids Program: Getting our physical health on in Week 6

KPRC 2 knows this summer is different than others, but it’s one your family will always remember. Let’s make it memorable for all the right reasons with the KPRC 2 Summer Kids Program.

We will have a weekly program on a different theme each week. Your family can take part throughout the summer in activities that we hope you will find fun, educational and memorable. Our program will include printable coloring pages, an activity, reading list and online scrapbooking opportunity.

Also -- we know not everyone will have the books listed on our reading lists, so we’re sharing our themes so you can get books on these topics: birds, cooking, weather, mammals, stars/space, health/physical education, dance/theater, and Texas history. Be sure to share your favorite books on these themes with us, as it’s always fun to get book suggestions from friends.

Start stretching: It’s Week 6 of our KPRC Kids Summer Program

Health and physical education is the sixth theme in the KPRC Kids Program. Staying healthy and physically active is what keeps us big and strong.

Get ready to flex those muscles because we are about to get it pumping.

Coloring page

Sports are a great way to be active. Check out these Crayola coloring pages to check out all the cool sports they have.

Whether it’s soccer, baseball, or swimming, team work makes the dream work.

Activity

Throw on your cape because it’s time for a superhero work out. This 5 minute work out is designed for kids and is courtesy of Summit Area YMCA.

Working out gets your blood pumping and keeps your body in good shape.

Reading list

“Simone Biles: America’s Greatest Gymnast” (Rookie Biographies) by Joanne Mattern - From the time she was a little girl, Simone wanted to be a world-class gymnast. Through hard work and determination she made her dreams come true. Read this book to learn all about Olympic champion Simone Biles and her path to glory.

”Good Night Houston” (Inspires kids to take a walking tour of Houston) by Mark Jasper and Adam Gamble - Good Night Houston highlights the Houston Zoo, Hermann Park Railroad, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, Children’s Museum of Houston, Space Center Houston, Art Car Parade, Houston Museum of Natural Science, Downtown Aquarium, Discovery Green, Houston Texans, Houston Rockets, Kemah Boardwalk, and the Galleria. This beautifully illustrated board book captivates young readers in a tour around the great city of Houston. Children will quickly recognize their favorite museums, parks, and attractions.

”Curious George Rides a Bike” by H.A. Rey - George helps a little boy with his paper route and gets into all sorts of trouble.

“The Busy Body Book: A Kid’s Guide to Fitness” by Lizzy Rockwell - Explains how your bones and muscles, heart and lungs, nerves and brain all work together to keep you on the go. Kids walk and skate and tumble through these pages with such exuberance that even sprouting couch potatoes will want to get up and bounce around—and that’s the ultimate goal. Studies show that American kids are becoming more sedentary and more overweight and that they carry these tendencies with them into adolescence and adulthood. Experts agree that we need to help kids make physical activity a life-long habit. Through education, information, and encouragement, this book aims to inspire a new generation of busy bodies!

”My Amazing Body: A First Look at Health and Fitness” by Pat Thomas - In My Amazing Body, many aspects of health and physical fitness are explained in a way that younger children can readily understand. This lively picture book explores the importance of a good diet and plenty of exercise, and encourages kids to make positive decisions about caring for themselves. Kids discover that even healthy people get ill sometimes, but that our bodies have special abilities to protect us and restore our health.

“Football With Dad” by Frank Berrios - Every Sunday, a boy and his dad watch the big football game on TV, and then go outside to play it. In this simple introduction to the game, the emphasis is on playing safely and having fun.

Karen’s Roller Skates (Baby-sitters Little Sister Graphic Novel #2) by Ann M. Martin - It’s going to be a great weekend! Karen has new roller skates and is a very good skater. She’s looking forward to trying some new tricks. But, oh no! Karen falls down and has to go to the hospital. Her wrist is broken!Karen is determined to get everyone she knows -- plus someone famous -- to sign her cast. It isn’t going to be easy, but she won’t give up until the job is done.

“I am Jackie Robinson” (Ordinary People Change the World) by Brad Meltzer - Jackie Robinson always loved sports, especially baseball. But he lived at a time before the Civil Rights Movement, when the rules weren’t fair to African Americans. Even though Jackie was a great athlete, he wasn’t allowed on the best teams just because of the color of his skin. Jackie knew that sports were best when everyone, of every color, played together. He became the first black player in Major League Baseball, and his bravery changed African-American history and led the way to equality in all sports in America.

Babar’s Yoga for Elephants by Laurent de Brunhoff - Well before yoga became fashionable via Sting and Madonna, the beloved elephant king Babar and all the residents of Celesteville were finding peace and tranquillity through yoga. And now elephants everywhere can join them! Through easy-to-follow instructions and step-by-step illustrations, Babar’s Yoga for Elephants presents 15 positions and stretches as well as helpful breathing exercises. The book also provides useful advice on what to do with your trunk while in position, a dilemma that human yoga books often ignore.

“Dancing in the Wings” by Debbie Allen - Sassy is a long-legged girl who always has something to say. She wants to be a ballerina more than anything, but she worries that her too-large feet, too-long legs, and even her big mouth will keep her from her dream. When a famous director comes to visit her class, Sassy does her best to get his attention with her high jumps and bright leotard. Her first attempts are definitely not appreciated, but with Sassy’s persistence, she just might be able to win him over. Dancing in the Wings is loosely based on actress/choreographer Debbie Allen’s own experiences as a young dancer.

Why Should I Eat Well? by Claire Llewellyn - Boys and girls discover the importance of eating sensibly and keeping to a balanced diet. They learn that good eating habits are important for health and fitness. Titles in the enlightening and entertaining Why Should I? series of picture storybooks answer questions that younger boys and girls are likely to ask about a wide range of topics.

