See the 31 Black-owned restaurants participating in Houston Black Restaurant Week

HOUSTON – Houston will celebrate the Black culinary industry this week.

The 2020 edition of Houston Black Restaurant Week will run from July 10-19, featuring 31 black-owned restaurants.

According to their website, The 2020 Houston Black Restaurant Week will be a little different than previous years amid the coronavirus pandemic and the current racial unrest. Participating restaurants will use this week to educate and bring awareness while stimulating growth in African American-owned farms and businesses.

Participating restaurants include caterers, food trucks and chefs.

Black Restaurant Week was founded in 2016 and participating major cities include Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

The restaurants participating in Houston Black Restaurant Week: