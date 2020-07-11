See the 31 Black-owned restaurants participating in Houston Black Restaurant Week

HOUSTON – Houston will celebrate the Black culinary industry this week.
The 2020 edition of Houston Black Restaurant Week will run from July 10-19, featuring 31 black-owned restaurants.
According to their website, The 2020 Houston Black Restaurant Week will be a little different than previous years amid the coronavirus pandemic and the current racial unrest. Participating restaurants will use this week to educate and bring awareness while stimulating growth in African American-owned farms and businesses.
Participating restaurants include caterers, food trucks and chefs.
Black Restaurant Week was founded in 2016 and participating major cities include Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.
The restaurants participating in Houston Black Restaurant Week:
- Craft Burger - 718 Main, Houston
- Fainmous BBQ - 1201 Oliver, Houston
- Five Central Upper Kirby Bistro - 2736 Virginia, Houston
- Kid Kreole Kooking - 9739 N Sam Houston Parkway East, Houston
- Houston This is Soul Food - 2712 Blodgett, Houston
- Island 1515 - 1515 Pease, Houston
- Lucille’s - 5512 La Branch, Houston
- Mikki’s Cafe and Catering - 9603 Broadway, Pearland; 10500 Bellfort, Houston
- The Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro - 636 Cypress Station Dr., Houston
- Rosalie and Main - 3101 Main, Houston
- Rocos Grill and Smokehouse - 7211 FM 1960, Humble
- Island Spice Bar and Grill - 17802 West Little York, Houston
- Trez Art and Wine Bar - 920 Studemont, Houston
- Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack - 3929 Old Spanish Trail, Houston
- Power Portions (locations in Houston and Katy)
- Herban Frequency - 1501 W. 8th Street, Houston
- Pat’s Wow Wings - 9739 N. Sam Houston Parkway
- ReMo’s Cafe - 8420 S. Sam Houston Parkway West
- Flava Wings - 7395 McHard, Houston
- Esther’s Cajun Cafe and Soul Food - 5204 Yale, Houston
- Bar 5015 - 5015 Almeda, Houston
- The French Fry House - 5740 S. Wayside, Houston
- World Famous Foodie Bar - 14540 Cypress Rosehill, Houston
- Hella Juices (no address)
- Sumn2eat - 11909 Tidwell, Houston
- OMG Seafood To Go - 4010 Synott, Houston
- DB Delectables - 2346 Bermuda Shores, Missouri City
- Bruffle Waffles! - 1210 Concord Place, Missouri City
- The Funnel Cake House - 4426 Dalmatian, Houston
- Fleur de Sweets - 3000 Woodland Park, Houston
- Taste of Nigeria - 5959 Richmond, Houston
- Go Cajun Subs - 1027 Sawdust, Houston
- The Pull Up - 610 Murphy, Stafford
- SO Veganly - 26515 Preston Avenue Bdg., Spring
- Fleur de Licious Catering -1536 Kenforest Dr., Missouri City
- Cafe Abuja - 15015 Westheimer, Houston
- Gumbo Xpress - 1302 Waugh, Houston
- R&K Barbecue - 911 Normandy, Houston
- Pioneer Dreams Eats Inc - 4213 Bastrop, Houston