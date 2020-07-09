This lovely century-old Texas home for sale has two huge backyards

A lovely century-old Texas home with two huge backyards has just been placed on the market by the Houston Association of Realtors.

The Victorian-style abode, which has remained in the same family for over 50 years, retains many of its original features, from its hardwood floors throughout to the tortoiseshell handmade pocket doors to the chandeliers, per the listing’s description.

Located at 308 W Wilson Street in Cleburne, about 45 minutes south of Forth Worth, the two-story home from 1907 sits on a little over half an acre and features three bedrooms, a bonus room in the primary bedroom, two full baths and an oversized detached garage.

Highlights include a wrap-around porch, grand entry foyer, high ceilings and three fireplaces.

What’s the asking price? Just $275,000.

See inside this 113-year-old property and step back in time through the pictures below.

