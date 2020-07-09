These mask-wearing, bear-shaped topiaries are making people smile near the Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON – When Susan Farb Morris was driving home from an appointment Tuesday afternoon at the Texas Medical Center, she spotted a house with something special that brought her a big smile.

Taking a U-Turn at the corner of Greenbriar and Main, she stopped at a house with three dancing bear-shaped topiaries wearing face masks, showing appreciation for all the medical workers fighting through the coronavirus pandemic. She thought it would be worthy for a picture, and sing “Bare Necessities.”

Morris wondered who the owners of the house were, but she passes by the area each time finding a different decoration on the three bears.

Hump Day Sing 🎤 Along! “Look for the bare necessities The simple bare necessities Forget about your worries and your... Posted by Susan Farb Morris on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

“They’ve been there for years and often have different themes, depending on holidays,” said Morris. “I’ve seen Christmas decorations and Easter baskets, for instance.”

A Facebook friend says a newer family may have moved into the house a few years back and kept the tradition alive. Other friends said they do remember seeing these bear-shaped topiaries while passing by.

“I love those bears,” said Mara Segal Van Norstrand in a comment. “When my kids were little they always asked me to drive by them to see what they were wearing.”