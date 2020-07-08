See inside this imposing Woodlands estate with over-the-top features and a $3.2 million price tag

HOUSTON – “Grand” and “imposing” are two words that describe this custom-built estate in The Woodlands that’s for sale.

Listed for $3,220,000, 6 Legato Way comes with over-the-top features and amenities and is situated on a cul-de-sac lot in the gated golf course community of Carlton Woods.

Built in 2015, the two-story home offers a little over 9,000-square-feet of living space, six to seven bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths and a four-car garage.

Retreat to your own backyard oasis that boasts a resort-style like pool with a swim-up bar, waterfall, slide and fire pit, a hot tub, splash pad for the little ones and a huge covered patio with outdoor kitchen.

Downstairs you’ll find amenities including an oversized game room with a billiards table and bar, media room, wine grotto and office. Upstairs there’s a second game and study room and a craft room.

Other highlights include the family room with a soaring ceiling, massive gourmet kitchen and a formal dining room with an aquarium.

Scroll below to see inside this lavish estate for yourself.

View more photos and details of the home here.