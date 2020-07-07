Peek inside this historic 1850s Greek revival Texas home that’s for sale

On the market for $2,350,000, this historic 163-year-old Texas home is ideal for those looking for complete seclusion and privacy, authentic county living and relatively quick access to Houston, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

Located just an hour’s drive from the Bayou City, the Chappel Hill home at 9050 Browning Street sits on nearly 67 acres and boasts 5,228-square-feet, five bedrooms, five full baths and one half bath.

The sprawling property also features a 647-square-foot two-bed, two-bath guest house, a three-stall horse barn with double-sided doors and large tack room, large pool, log cabin, three paddocks for pasture rotation for horses and a 33-acre hay meadow that supports two or three cuttings a year, per the listing’s description.

Known as the W.W. Browning House, the Greek revival residence is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and designated as a historic Texas landmark.

Take a peek inside this rare historic gem from the 1850′s through the pictures below.

